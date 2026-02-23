© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets snap skid with win over Wizards behind Ball’s 37

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published February 23, 2026 at 9:02 AM EST

The Charlotte Hornets returned to the win column Sunday with a 129-112 victory over the Washington Wizards, ending a two-game losing streak.

LaMelo Ball led Charlotte with 37 points. After the game, coach Charles Lee praised Ball’s decision-making as the 24-year-old continues to develop.

“There’s a ton of things obviously to be proud about, a ton of positives, but the thing that I thought was really dope was LaMelo, being as hot as he was, and you know, most times I think guys continue to take, you know, bad shots, heat check shots, and he continued to just keep making the right plays,” Lee said.

The win opened a three-game road trip for Charlotte. The Hornets visit the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night, with suspended players Moussa Diabate and Miles Bridges expected to return to the lineup.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
