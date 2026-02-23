Hornets snap skid with win over Wizards behind Ball’s 37

The Charlotte Hornets returned to the win column Sunday with a 129-112 victory over the Washington Wizards, ending a two-game losing streak.

LaMelo Ball led Charlotte with 37 points. After the game, coach Charles Lee praised Ball’s decision-making as the 24-year-old continues to develop.

“There’s a ton of things obviously to be proud about, a ton of positives, but the thing that I thought was really dope was LaMelo, being as hot as he was, and you know, most times I think guys continue to take, you know, bad shots, heat check shots, and he continued to just keep making the right plays,” Lee said.

The win opened a three-game road trip for Charlotte. The Hornets visit the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night, with suspended players Moussa Diabate and Miles Bridges expected to return to the lineup.