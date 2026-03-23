Tyler Reddick continues dominant NASCAR start with Darlington win

Tyler Reddick and Huntersville-based 23XI Racing are dominating the early part of the NASCAR Cup Series season. On Sunday, Reddick won for the fourth time in six races as he took the checkered flag in Darlington, South Carolina.

“I’m definitely in that place right now, just really proud of my team,” Reddick said after the race. “I kind of said at the start of the day, you know, let’s go out there and hurt some feelings, and I think we definitely did today with how we were able to drive back through the field and cap it off with the win.”

Only Dale Earnhardt in 1987 and Bill Elliott in 1992 have won four of the first six races to start a season.

Reddick now has a 95-point lead in the standings for 23XI Racing, which is owned by driver Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan.

NASCAR visits Martinsville, Virginia, next weekend.