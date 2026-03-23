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NEWS BRIEFS

Tyler Reddick continues dominant NASCAR start with Darlington win

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published March 23, 2026 at 8:43 AM EDT

Tyler Reddick and Huntersville-based 23XI Racing are dominating the early part of the NASCAR Cup Series season. On Sunday, Reddick won for the fourth time in six races as he took the checkered flag in Darlington, South Carolina.

“I’m definitely in that place right now, just really proud of my team,” Reddick said after the race. “I kind of said at the start of the day, you know, let’s go out there and hurt some feelings, and I think we definitely did today with how we were able to drive back through the field and cap it off with the win.”

Only Dale Earnhardt in 1987 and Bill Elliott in 1992 have won four of the first six races to start a season.

Reddick now has a 95-point lead in the standings for 23XI Racing, which is owned by driver Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan.

NASCAR visits Martinsville, Virginia, next weekend.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain