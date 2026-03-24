Charlotte Hornets hoping to ride winning streak to playoffs

The Charlotte Hornets are back on the court at home Tuesday night, riding a three-game winning streak as they host the Sacramento Kings with 11 games left in the regular season. On Monday, the NBA named LaMelo Ball Eastern Conference Player of the Week but teammate Brandon Miller says it may not be for the reason many people think.

"You know, him on the defensive side, I think, you know, nobody really talks about. I think everybody always looks at the one leg threes, the flashy moves, the flashy lobs, I think, you know, one thing that separates him, you know, this season is the defensive effort and the competitor that he is," he said.

The Hornets have an eight-game cushion to make the NBA play-in tournament and are two-and-a half games out of making the playoffs outright.