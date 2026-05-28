Hurricanes take 3-1 series lead after dominant win over Canadiens

The Carolina Hurricanes are on the cusp of reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the third time in franchise history after a 4-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Carolina scored three goals in less than three minutes in the first period and now leads the best-of-seven series three games to one.

“I mean, I think we're working hard and we're, you know, guys are in sync, which is, which helps,” head coach Rod Brind’Amour said after the win. “And, you know, like I said, it doesn't always work out, but I like the way we went about our business tonight. So when you play like that, that's obviously what it looks like.”

Game 5 is scheduled for Friday in Raleigh.