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NEWS BRIEFS

Hurricanes take 3-1 series lead after dominant win over Canadiens

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published May 28, 2026 at 7:57 AM EDT

The Carolina Hurricanes are on the cusp of reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the third time in franchise history after a 4-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Carolina scored three goals in less than three minutes in the first period and now leads the best-of-seven series three games to one.

“I mean, I think we're working hard and we're, you know, guys are in sync, which is, which helps,” head coach Rod Brind’Amour said after the win. “And, you know, like I said, it doesn't always work out, but I like the way we went about our business tonight. So when you play like that, that's obviously what it looks like.”

Game 5 is scheduled for Friday in Raleigh.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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