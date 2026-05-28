Dance performance in Charlotte celebrates the African diaspora

Children from refugee and immigrant families took center stage at the Mint Museum in Charlotte on Wednesday night, performing traditional dances to celebrate Africa Day and the African diaspora.

The dancers, many with roots in Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo, wore colorful African attire as part of a celebration organized by Kimberly Nelson of African Think Tank, the group behind the event. The program highlighted African culture and the contributions of people of African descent locally and around the world.

“It’s a significant holiday that started with the OAU, the African Union,” Nelson said. “It’s where we are recognising the Africans, people of African descent. The contributions that we have made in society.”

The event also featured spoken word poetry and local vendors showcasing African fashion. Corinne Kebbeh, a vendor with roots in West Africa’s Gambia, displayed a range of colorful African dresses.

“It’s amazing. I feel like it’s something that the entire world needs to be accustomed to and used to,” Kebbeh said. “This is definitely a beautiful moment where we can introduce our culture to our community.”

Binti Amisi, who oversees the Amani children who performed, said the dancers reflect the presence of African culture in Charlotte.

“Our dancers are proof that Africa lives here too,” Amisi said. “United by the same culture, same dance and same pride.”

The Mint Museum said hosting Africa Day aligns with its mission to bring people together through art. Ramona Holloway, director of community relations and civic engagement at the Mint Museum, said the museum aims to serve as a place of uniting community members.

“We want to be a place for art and connection,” Holloway said. “We want to weave together people in these communities to celebrate and lift each other.”

Last year, Mecklenburg County issued a proclamation recognizing Africa Day to celebrate the contributions of Africans across the region.