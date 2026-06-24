Hornets take Steinbach, Anderson in first round of NBA Draft

The Charlotte Hornets selected University of Washington forward Hannes Steinbach with the 14th pick and Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson Jr. with the 18th pick in the first round of Tuesday night’s NBA Draft.

Steinbach, a 6-foot-11 forward, averaged a double-double in his lone season with the Huskies, posting 18 points and 11 rebounds per game.

He said he is looking forward to reuniting with Anderson after the two played together on the German national team.

“I’m very excited to team up with him again,” Steinbach said. “He’s a great point guard. He can really pass, but also can create his own shot, has a deep three-ball. He’s a very talented player that the Hornets are getting.”

The Hornets do not have a pick in the second round of the draft.

Charlotte will now shift its focus to the NBA Summer League, which begins in July in Las Vegas.