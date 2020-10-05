2011 redistricting

-
Democrats at the state legislature in Raleigh walked out of a committee meeting Wednesday that was looking at potential changes to judicial election…
This week's U.S. Supreme Court ruling on congressional redistricting in North Carolina revolved around the roles of race and politics in the redistricting…
The U.S. Supreme Court Monday struck down North Carolina's 1st and 12th congressional district lines drawn by state legislators in 2011. A…
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday granted the North Carolina legislature's request to delay the redrawing of state House and Senate districts. A lower…
As the U.S. Supreme Court works toward a ruling on how North Carolina redrew its voting districts, a state senator from Mecklenburg County is continuing…
The U.S. Supreme Court is considering the distinction between race and politics in North Carolina's redistricting process. The nation's highest court…
Racial gerrymandering in North Carolina will be the focus of arguments today before the U.S. Supreme Court. The short-staffed court is reviewing a lower…
North Carolina lawmakers are evaluating their next steps in what's now become a five-year battle over the districts we vote in. Thursday, a federal court…
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments over racial gerrymandering in North Carolina. The justices announced Monday they'll review a lower court ruling…
Attorneys for North Carolina say lawmakers carefully followed a court order in drawing a new congressional map that does not use race as the dominant…