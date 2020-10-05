2017 Favorites

-
From remembering the pop culture legacy of Andy Griffith to following the fall-out from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare, here's a look at the biggest WFAE…
The past 12 months have been eventful, to say the least. As Charlotte Talks celebrates its 20th cycle around the news-sun in 2018, the CT team takes a…
Public radio is nothing without you: the public. As we wind down from 2017, let's listen back to the powerful voices from our community that remained with…
You've heard their voices on radio and NPR One. You’ve read their reports on the WFAE mobile app. Now it's time to talk to WFAE's reporters and producers…
Sure, 2017 was a big year in news. But what can we expect in the new year? WFAE News Director Greg Collard and Assistant News Director Lisa Worf highlight…
In a year of where even the dance floor could feel at times fraught by the reality just outside it, the music that fuels it was more exploratory and incisive than ever.
Big Listen host Lauren Ober recommends a drama set in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, an entire show about self-help books and a musical based on the 36 questions that allegedly lead to love.
There's a difference between the news that you listen to, and the stories you love.
You may not agree that a given film belongs on this list, or we might have left your favorite off. But movies are meant to inspire discussion and debate; why shouldn't year-end lists do the same?
When it comes to cookbooks, our resident chef looks for inspiration in the kitchen, knowledge about different cultures and good food writing.