The justices will hear oral arguments Nov. 30, increasing the potential for Trump to try to omit unauthorized immigrants from the census numbers used to reallocate House seats during his current term.
The Trump administration asked, and the Supreme Court allowed, for a suspension to a lower court order that extends the census schedule. The move sharpens the threat of an incomplete count.
A day after the Census Bureau tweeted out a new "target date" of Oct. 5 for ending 2020 census counting, a federal judge in California said she thinks the schedule change may violate a court order.
The Trump administration made last-minute changes that shortened the 2020 census schedule. A federal judge suspends Sept. 30 as the end date for counting. Now the administration is appealing.
With just three months to review the 2020 census results because of a last-minute change by the Trump administration, Census Bureau officials are scrambling to decide what quality checks to toss out.
After Oct. 7, the Census Bureau will stop accepting paper 2020 census forms postmarked by Sept. 30, NPR has learned. Some worry mail delays could harm the accuracy of census data about rural areas.
This was supposed to be the year of the census. It still is, but it’s also the year of the coronavirus pandemic. That makes it harder for community…
Members of North Carolina’s Latino community say those who are in the country illegally will be even more fearful of filling out the 2020 census after…
The president is calling for unauthorized immigrants to be excluded from census numbers used to divide seats in Congress. The Constitution says the count must include every person living in the U.S.
The Census Bureau is asking Congress to change the legal deadlines for numbers used to redistribute congressional seats and Electoral College votes, as well as data used to redraw voting districts.