2024 National election results

Vice President Kamala Harris will give public remarks at Howard University after losing the election to former President Donald Trump. Watch the speech live.
Measures appeared on the ballot in 41 states and focused on issues ranging from abortion access, to noncitizen voting and marijuana legalization, to legalization of some psychedelics.
In a speech at Howard University, Harris urged people to join her in mobilizing and organizing for a better future. She also said she called Trump to offer help with the peaceful transition of power.
Voters approved tax hikes to help fund child care for low-income families in Austin, Texas, and Sonoma County, Calif. A similar measure in St. Paul, Minn., failed.
Trump’s overall closing focus on the economy and immigration ultimately resonated with enough Americans — more than the message from Harris, who called for unity and warned that Trump was a “petty tyrant” obsessed with revenge.
Despite opposition from Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, and others, Montanans vote to protect reproductive rights in the state constitution.
Ten states considered adding language guaranteeing abortion rights in their state constitutions during this year’s elections. Voters in seven of the states approved the ballot questions. Three rejected them.
Becoming just the second president to be defeated and then reelected to a subsequent term, former President Donald Trump defeated Vice President Harris and will be the 47th president.
Securing the state’s 19 electoral votes is a major victory for Trump and a major blow to Vice President Harris.
Cindy Nava came to the U.S. when she was 7 years old. She says she ran for the Albuquerque-area seat to boost political representation of the state's Hispanic-majority population.