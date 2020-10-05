4th Circuit Court of Appeals

-
A federal appeals court has dismissed an appeal by an Outer Banks group that opposes plans for an elevated roadway in Pamlico Sound designed to avoid…
-
A bill filed by Republican legislative leaders last week would let voters decide whether to add a constitutional amendment to require photo IDs at the…
-
North Carolina's primaries are just seven weeks away, but it's still not clear if they'll include votes for local judges. A three-judge panel at the U.S.…
-
Lawyers for Rowan County on Thursday formally asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether it's legal for commissioners to lead prayer before their…
-
A federal appeals court ruled Friday that Rowan County’s practice of having elected officials open meetings with Christian prayer and asking residents to…
-
The federal appeals court has rejected a challenge to a 2015 state law that lets North Carolina magistrates opt out of marrying same-sex couples on…
-
Updated 1:25 p.m.The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to hear an appeal seeking to reinstate North Carolina's controversial 2013 overhaul of voting…
-
Lawyers for the state of North Carolina and three gay couples argued in federal appeals court Wednesday over a state law that lets magistrates refuse to…
-
A federal appeals court will hear arguments Wednesday in a case over whether local magistrates can refuse to marry gay couples on religious grounds. Three…
-
North Carolina's lawsuit over ownership of the Yadkin riverbed isn't over, even though a federal appeals court ruled against the state this week. A…