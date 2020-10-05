92nd district

-
Republican party officials in Mecklenburg County have chosen a former Huntersville commissioner to replace Representative Charles Jeter on the ballot in…
-
Recounts Thursday morning didn’t change the results of two closely contested General Assembly primaries in the Charlotte area. Republican Charles Jeter of…
-
Final results are in for two of last week’s Mecklenburg County General Assembly primaries and both are close enough that recounts are planned.Incumbent…
-
A recount appears likely in Tuesday’s Republican primary in the 92nd state House district, which stretches from Huntersville south to Lake Wylie.Incumbent…