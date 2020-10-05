-
Duke University’s year old union that represents adjunct faculty and non-tenured full time faculty may have a victory in the making. Votes are still being…
A story at Duke University a couple of months ago caught our attention. Adjunct and non-tenure track faculty voted for union representation. That decision…
Charlotte TalksThere’s a troubling trend in higher education: colleges’ and universities’ increasing reliance on adjunct faculty – non-tenured, part-time professors.…
In the 1970s, 80 percent of college professors were full-time employees, according to the National Education Association. Today, part-time adjunct…