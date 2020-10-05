African-American history

-
What would it be like to spend a night seeing life through the eyes of the enslaved? A program this weekend at the President James K. Polk historic site…
On June 17, 2015, Dylann Roof shot and killed nine black parishioners at a bible study at Emanuel AME church in Charleston. Affectionately known as Mother…
Thousands gathered at Independence Park in Charlotte this weekend to celebrate Juneteenth. That's short for June 19th. The date back in 1865, it's…
For much of the 20th century, the southeastern quadrant of Uptown Charlotte contained a bustling neighborhood known as Brooklyn. It formed because of…