-
April typically heralds the opening of farmers markets in much of North Carolina and the start of the tourist season, which spurs an infusion of fresh…
-
When fall arrived this year, it didn't make its entrance with crispy air and cooling temperatures. In fact, the temperature around here was downright…
-
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Peach farmers in South Carolina's Upstate region say they are having a good season despite some damage caused by cold weather.Peaches…
-
Mecklenburg County has more than 230 farms, about half the number of 40 years ago. Residential and commercial development, rising land costs and…
-
North Carolina Department of Agriculture officials are asking residents to report possible sightings of the poisonous giant hogweed plant. Over the years…
-
Two of Donald Trump's promises have caught the attention of employers in the agriculture industry. First his promise to deport millions of immigrants in…
-
North Carolina agriculture officials are warning poultry farmers to prepare for the avian flu this fall. The virus has already wreaked havoc in northern…
-
The North Carolina Senate passed a bill Monday night which allows business owners to sue employees who secretly record audio or video in the workplace.…
-
More than 80,000 visitors are expected to visit the Cabarrus County Fair this week. It's been an attraction in the county for more than 60 years. The…
-
North Carolina’s annual farm bill addresses fertilizer regulations, landscapers , and even the legal definition of “planting and harvesting season.” But…