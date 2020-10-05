-
On Saturday, Donald Trump will visit North Carolina for the first time since he became president. The purpose? To raise money to help him be president…
-
North Carolina's highest ranking health official is stepping down. Aldona Wos has led Governor Pat McCrory's health department since 2013. Her tenure…
-
There are still major problems with new state software, which is supposed to speed up processing of government assistance claims.The software NCFAST was…
-
State and county employees may have to continue working nights and weekends to keep North Carolina's food stamp backlog under control. Those kinds of…
-
North Carolina's food stamp delays are unacceptable, but there's no timeline for when they'll stop. That's what North Carolina Secretary of Health and…
-
North Carolina DHHS Secretary Aldona Wos has had a tough week. Last Friday, it came out DHHS violated federal privacy laws by sending nearly 50,000…
-
The new system North Carolina uses to process Medicaid payments is still a nightmare for many providers. That's one of several controversies that…
-
North Carolina lawmakers will find out more Tuesday about why many families have been facing long delays for food stamps, what's next for the state's…