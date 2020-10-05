-
This week, while problems with two of Charlotte’s major economic development deals held the spotlight, the City Council also considered entering a third.…
-
Nearly a year after negotiations began with the city of Charlotte, the company aiming to redevelop Bojangles Arena into an amateur sports complex is still…
-
A more than $70 million amateur sports complex proposed in east Charlotte has new question marks. The Charlotte Observer has reported the developer,…
-
A plan to turn Bojangles Coliseum and the area around it into an amateur sports complex will require an extra $12 million immediately, staff told city…
-
A request for $51 million of city money to rehab the Bojangles Coliseum was a bit surprising. The city has already approved $25 million to renovate the…
-
An indoor, amateur sports complex and a small hotel would replace Bojangles Arena and Ovens Auditorium, under a private developer’s plan the City of…
-
The City of Charlotte has put out a call for proposals to redevelop Bojangles’ Coliseum into an amateur sports center. The city has agreed to pay $25…
-
Charlotte has a lot riding on professional sports: millions of tax dollars built an arena for the Bobcats, are helping construct a new home for Knights…