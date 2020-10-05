-
Last week almost to the day of the one year anniversary of House Bill 2, a children’s book made some news. “Jacob’s New Dress" was initially picked to be…
-
Amendments to the policies that govern student reassignment and transfer requests will get a first reading at Tuesday night's Charlotte-Mecklenburg school…
-
Several hundred South Mecklenburg High School students defied school faculty by walking out of class Friday morning, chanting and waving Mexican national…
-
CMS board members decided Tuesday night to extend Superintendent Ann Clark’s contract another year until they can hire a new superintendent. That decision…
-
CMS board members agreed over the weekend that they should begin the search for a new superintendent. They just couldn’t decide when that search should…
-
CMS is in the process of figuring out how to re-draw boundary lines for schools. Superintendent Ann Clark said that isn’t just the district’s job, but…