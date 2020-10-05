-
A general rule of thumb when viewing art in a gallery: Look with your eyes, not your hands. But a new installation at Charlotte’s Latin American…
-
It all started ahead of the 2016 Charlotte Pride Parade and Festival in late August. Artist Jason Watson, formerly an artist in residence at the McColl…
-
A building in Charlotte’s Uptown is experiencing a new, albeit final phase of life. WFAE’s Sarah Delia visited the structure before it’s torn down to see…
-
Today, Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood is known as a creative hub where artists go to live, work and play.But in the 70s and early 80s, the area was known…