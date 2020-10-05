arts funding

-
Mecklenburg County manager Dena Diorio has a buzzword when touting the quarter-cent sales tax: Transparency.In a recent meetings, Diorio has said -…
-
Backers of a proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase for the arts are pinning their hopes on a May poll that showed Mecklenburg voters support the tax…
-
As the campaign began in February for a new quarter-cent sales tax for the arts, there was tension as to whether the city’s arts community was in as dire…
-
Mecklenburg Commissioners voted 7-2 Tuesday night to let voters decide in November whether they want to increase the sales tax to pay for the arts, along…
-
The Mecklenburg County Commission is scheduled to vote tonight on placing a proposed tax hike to support local arts on the November ballot. The proposal…
-
The head of Charlotte's Arts & Science Council has announced plans to retire. Robert Bush said Wednesday he will step down at the end of council's fiscal…
-
CMS students won’t be going to the museums this year, at least not on the Arts and Science Council’s dime, and a fund-raising shortfall is the…
-
Charlotte's only African-American theater company, On Q, has received a $105,000 grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation that will more than…
-
A group of community and arts leaders in Charlotte is still working to develop recommendations on how to keep arts-and-cultural organizations afloat in…
-
Charlotte’s Light Factory museum celebrated its 40th anniversary last year. Now it’s closing its doors, at least temporarily.The museum of photography and…