Suspended South Carolina House Speaker Bobby Harrell has pleaded guilty to six campaign finance violations and agreed to resign from office. Harrell…
A grand jury indicted the South Carolina Speaker of the House Wednesday on nine charges that include corruption and ethics violations. The indictment is…
The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that South Carolina’s attorney general does not need permission from lawmakers to prosecute a lawmaker.…
The South Carolina Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on whether Attorney General Alan Wilson has the authority to prosecute House Speaker Bobby…
South Carolina's attorney general plans to appeal a ruling that says he needs to go through lawmakers if he wants to prosecute a lawmaker. The case…
In South Carolina, a judge ruled Monday that state Attorney General Alan Wilson overstepped his authority in trying to prosecute South Carolina Speaker of…
South Carolina's attorney general has brought a criminal case before a grand jury against the state Speaker of the House. But the question before a judge…