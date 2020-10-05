Austin Bombing

-
On Thursday, Interim Chief Brian Manley said he's now "very comfortable" calling Mark Conditt a terrorist. Conditt killed two people and injured four others before blowing himself up.
The string of attacks on the weirdness-loving Texas capital served to confirm that Austin rapidly has grown past the small town it once was, and surfaced memories of past dark incidents and attitudes.
March has been a frightful month for Austin residents. The police department has responded to more than 1,000 calls about suspicious packages since March 12.
A friend of the suspect, Jeremiah Jensen, describes Conditt as shy, smart and thoughtful. "He was an intense person and could be hard to love but he was a person," he says.
With a bombing spree seemingly over, interest now turns to the chief suspect in the attacks that struck fear and anxiety into thousands of people.
Updated at 11:30 a.m. ET: A man whom police had identified as their top suspect in a string of deadly bombings in the Austin, Texas, area this month…
Austin police say a military-type artillery simulator injured an employee at a Goodwill store late Tuesday, but that it was unrelated to earlier package bombs in an around the city this month.
The fifth bomb in less than three weeks has unnerved the Texas capital. More than 500 investigators and bomb techs are working to catch whoever is behind the explosions.
"With this tripwire, this changes things," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs. "It's more sophisticated. It's not targeted to individuals. We're very concerned."
AUSTIN, Texas— The Latest on the bombings in Austin, Texas11:20 a.m.Austin's police chief says officers have completed a sweep of the neighborhood where…