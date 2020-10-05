-
"What we do these next 13 days will matter for decades to come," the former president stressed.
The former president says Republicans should "apply rules with consistency, and not based on what's convenient or advantageous in the moment."
"Naming it the John Lewis Voting Rights Act — that is a fine tribute," former President Barack Obama said. "But John wouldn't want us to stop there."
Former President Obama announced his endorsement Wednesday of six candidates vying for General Assembly seats in the midterm elections.His list includes:…
The NPR Politics team and reporters across the newsroom live-annotated President Obama's farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday night. The team added…
North Carolina’s status as a battleground state was cemented Tuesday by three high-profile visitors: President Barack Obama and the two major party…
Beyond the heated rhetoric between Republicans and Democrats over President Obama’s executive action on guns, there is an area of agreement: better mental…
Child care, student loans, wages, the economy. These were some of the issues President Obama addressed Wednesday at ImaginOn in uptown Charlotte. But the…
President Obama spoke with North Carolina women in blogging and social media. The event was part of a week-long, Tax Week pitch aimed at working…
President Obama answers questions from the BlogHer and SheKnows online communities during a conversation with working women in…