© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Barbara Howe

  • Howe.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Gubernatorial Interview 2: Barbara Howe
    Today is our second of three interviews with the North Carolina candidates for governor. Last week, we interviewed Republican candidate Pat McCrory. Next…