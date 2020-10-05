-
It's a big day in the Charlotte area's professional baseball history. The new 10,000 seat BB&T Ballpark uptown debuts tonight when the Triple-A Charlotte…
The Charlotte Knights baseball stadium now under construction Uptown nearly didn't happen because of Jerry Reese. He's a local attorney who filed a…
Construction is underway on the Charlotte Knights' stadium uptown. To make room for that, another building must tumble. That's the Virginia Paper…
The Charlotte Knights broke ground Friday on what will likely be one of the last new minor league baseball stadiums built in the next few decades. The…