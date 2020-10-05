-
Enrollment has dropped significantly at Bennett College in Greensboro amid its fight to remain accredited. Only about 300 students are enrolled at the…
Bennett College has named Suzanne Walsh, an executive with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as its next president. Just last Friday, college officials…
Officials at four colleges announced the abrupt departure of their presidents last week — Marist, Muhlenberg, Auburn and, in North Carolina, Bennett…
A tumultuous year for Bennett College, in which it fought to raise enough money to keep its accreditation, ends with the departure of its president,…
The Southern Association of Schools Commission has rejected Bennett College's appeal to have its accreditation restored.
Bennett College officials say they are confident their accreditation will be reinstated after making a presentation before the school’s accrediting agency…
Updated: Monday at 6 p.m. Officials at Bennett College announced Monday that they exceeded their $5 million fundraising goal by more than $3 million. The…
Updated 6:20 p.m., Feb. 1, 2019Officials at High Point University gave Greensboro-based Bennett College $1 million in the form of a 48-hour challenge…
Today is the deadline for officials at Bennett College in Greensboro to meet a $5 million fundraising goal in an effort to have the school’s accreditation…
The donations to Bennett College in Greensboro continue to pour in from across the country as officials at the private, historically black all-women’s…