-
The holidays are just around the corner. Normally that would mean large holiday expos like the annual Southern Christmas Show in Charlotte and Christmas Made in the South in Concord. But like other large events, they’ve been canceled because of the pandemic.
-
The coronavirus pandemic hasn't slowed down the sales of Halloween costumes in the Charlotte area, despite health officials' recommendations to avoid trick-or-treating or large gatherings. The Charlotte Ledger Business Journal's Tony Mecia checks in with WFAE's Marshall Terry on that and other business news this week.
-
Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health last week announced they’ve officially completed their merger. A big part of the combined new hospital system is building a medical school in Charlotte.
-
A development planned for Ballantyne is more than just a "park" — it's a "stream park." WFAE's "Morning Edition" co-host Lisa Worf checks in with the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter's Tony Mecia in our weekly BizWorthy segment.
-
North Carolina will move into Phase 3 of reopening on Friday. That means bars can reopen for the first time in six months, but only outdoors and only at…
-
Charlotte's hospitals are returning to normal. Atrium Health and Novant Health both say they're now seeing the same number of patients they were before…
-
According to an analysis of court filings by the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter, there were more divorces on record in June in Mecklenburg County…
-
Classes at UNC Charlotte began this week. They’re all online for the first three weeks of the semester because of the pandemic. The school plans to bring…
-
More businesses can partially reopen in North Carolina beginning Friday when the state enters Phase 2.5 of reopening. Those businesses include gyms and…
-
Here’s a change from earlier this summer: You might actually have to wait for a table if you go out to eat in Charlotte. The number of people dining out…