Duke Energy on Friday completed the demolition of the remaining section of the Buck Steam Station, on the Yadkin River near Salisbury. The demolition…
State environmental regulators are gathering comments on a proposed air quality permit that would let Duke Energy reprocess and recycle coal ash stored at…
Duke Energy has given state environmental officials details of how it plans to provide safe, permanent water supplies to people who live near the…
Duke Energy has agreed to remove about 5 million tons of coal ash in three massive dumps from the Buck Steam Station near Salisbury, and recycle it for…
Neighbors of Duke Energy's coal ash ponds in Gaston and Rowan counties say they like Duke's proposal this week to provide safe, permanent water supplies.…