Buffalo Mass Shooting

The Tops Friendly Markets grocery store opened on Jefferson Avenue on the East Side of Buffalo in 2003. The newly remodled store will reopen to the public on July 15.
The suspect is charged with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder.
In June 2021, New York police sent the suspect to a hospital for an evaluation after he made a threat at his school. Then, he fell off of law enforcement's radar and bought a rifle earlier this year.
The white supremacist suspect in Buffalo is 18 years old. Some news organizations and commentators have called him a "teenager" and "child" rather than a "man."
Had he not been stopped by police, Buffalo Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told ABC News on Monday, the alleged perpetrator would have driven away in search of more victims.