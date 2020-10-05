Business Incentives

-
Black-owned businesses are growing at a rate of nearly 35 percent, according to the most recent U.S. Census data. There are about 14,000 black…
-
The director of North Carolina’s film commission is in Park City, Utah, to attend the annual Sundance Film Festival. He’s there to convince directors,…
-
WFAE's Duncan McFadyen reports on the mixed reactions to Wednesday’s news that Chiquita plans to close its corporate headquarters in Charlotte.Chiquita is…
-
It’s been more than 24 hours since Speaker Thom Tillis and Senator Pro Tem Phil Berger announced a budget deal was all but done.Senator Berger said the…
-
Appliance Maker Electrolux announced it will add more than 800 jobs with the expansion of their U.S. corporate headquarters in Charlotte. Electrolux says…
-
The film industry contributed $250 million in direct spending to the North Carolina economy this year, a dip from last year, according to a new estimate…
-
Elected officials across the country will tell you they dislike the practice of handing out economic incentives to lure businesses to their communities.…
-
Thirty productions claimed tax credits last year for filming in North Carolina, including some blockbusters like Iron Man 3 and the Hunger Games.…
-
One billion dollars. That's what production companies have spent filming in the state since 2007. Now here's another number: $100 million. That's…
-
In the last few years, two major television series have made Charlotte their home and the Hunger Games was the biggest blockbuster ever to set up in the…