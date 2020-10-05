-
On Saturday, Donald Trump will visit North Carolina for the first time since he became president. The purpose? To raise money to help him be president…
-
When Right To Rise USA was formed last year, it was supposed to be a game changer. A Super PAC with a massive bank account created for one purpose, make…
-
This election year, some savvy political donors will get a little something extra for their contribution: a tax deduction.In a few cases this is perfectly…
-
A meeting and a strange memo were brought up again and again by state lawmakers Wednesday. The members of a joint legislative commission were looking into…
-
A national watchdog group has filed complaints with the IRS and the Federal Election Commission claiming a North Carolina nonprofit broke campaign finance…
-
Campaign finance reports normally make news for dubious reasons like a controversial donor or questionable spending by candidates. It’s rare they make…
-
The State Board of Elections has ruled no laws were broken when an Oklahoma man with ties to illegal gambling gave $270,000 to the campaigns of leading…
-
State Senator Fletcher Hartsell may face criminal charges if the State Board of Elections has its way. It found between $100,000 and $300,000 in political…
-
The director of a conservative political group is blaming administrative errors for mistakes in voter registration forms the organization mailed in recent…
-
By now you may have heard Thom Tillis is running for U.S. Senate. With the short legislative session beginning in Raleigh today, he also returns to his…