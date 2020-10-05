Charlotte Mecklenburg Storm Water Services

-
Two major hurricanes hit North Carolina in the last month, and, while the damage was severe to some parts of the state, damage from flooding in the…
-
This week's massive sewage spill at a creek in north Charlotte was the largest ever recorded by Charlotte Water.In total, an estimated 15.4 million…
-
The Reedy Creek Nature Preserve in northeast Charlotte is set to receive a $7 million facelift – the largest restoration project Charlotte-Mecklenburg…
-
Mecklenburg county health officials are warning residents not to fish, bathe or drink water from a section of the Little Sugar Creek after tests found…
-
Workers have mostly contained a 1,000-gallon diesel spill from an uptown office building into Little Sugar Creek last week. The spill affected birds and…