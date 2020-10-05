Charlotte Media

-
For readers of some prominent regional newspapers, following the impeachment inquiry is a far different experience depending on whether you seek out…
-
The era of Charlotte having a newspaper printed each day will end next year.McClatchy, the parent company of the Charlotte Observer, announced in an…
-
After 126 years, the nation’s oldest sports magazine, Sporting News, is ending its print edition. The Charlotte-based magazine is going all-digital.Before…
-
WTVI is now WTVI-PBS Charlotte. That’s because the station will be carrying more PBS programming like new Masterpiece shows including Downton Abbey and…