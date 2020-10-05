-
Governor Pat McCrory wants lawmakers to give his administration more money to lure businesses to the state. The state’s main fund, the Job Development…
Chiquita has notified state officials the company will close its Charlotte headquarters slightly earlier than expected, with layoffs to begin in two…
It was billed as a once in a decade opportunity, the chance to lure an international brand to relocate their worldwide headquarters to Charlotte. The…
Chiquita's decision to leave Charlotte has been big news in state government – and rightly so. After all, the state put up much of the roughly $22…
Earlier today the 320 or so employees of Chiquita received an email which began “Dear Associate, We now embark on Chiquita’s next chapter.”That’s…
WFAE's Duncan McFadyen reports on the mixed reactions to Wednesday’s news that Chiquita plans to close its corporate headquarters in Charlotte.Chiquita is…
On Wednesday, January 14, 2015, Chiquita announced it would close it's Charlotte-based headquarters. Below is the email interim CEO Brian Kocher sent…
On Wednesday, January 14, Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio sent an email to Mecklenburg County Commissioners telling them of Chiquita's decision to…
Fruit company Chiquita has announced it will close its Charlotte headquarters in the next 18 months. Chiquita employs more than 300 at that headquarters.…
Cannon Enters PrisonFormer Charlotte Mayor Patrick Cannon is in federal prison in Morgantown, West Virginia. He reported to prison shortly before noon to…