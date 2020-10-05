-
A federal appeals court has granted a request by the state Department of Environmental Quality to withdraw its legal challenge to former President Barack…
Environmentalists are disappointed over the Supreme Court’s decision Tuesday to put the EPA’s Clean Power Plan on hold. But they say it won’t slow…
North Carolina is continuing to fight new EPA rules that limit carbon emissions from power plants. Gov. Pat McCrory's office said Wednesday night the…
Protesters were a fixture outside the recent climate change summit in Paris, calling on world leaders to agree on a plan for reducing greenhouse gas…