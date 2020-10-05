-
NASCAR returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. The sport's longest race of the year, the Coca-Cola 600, is on Sunday. There won’t be any fans…
NASCAR announced Thursday that it will resume its season without fans starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina with the premier Cup Series…
The former president of a Charlotte-based classic car dealership will be sentenced next month after reaching a plea deal on federal mail fraud and…
Jamie McMurray was a 40-to-1 long shot but a late surge helped him to an upset victory in the million-dollar NASCAR Sprint All-Star Race at Charlotte…
Ten fans were injured last night at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Three were taken to hospitals and later released. They were hurt after a thick nylon…
Roughly 100,000 fans will pour into the Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday evening for the Coca-Cola 600.There will also be thousands of people there who…