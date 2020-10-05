© 2020 WFAE
Cocktails

  • champagne_cocktail.jpg
    WFAEats
    Cheers To The Champagne Cocktail
    Amy Rogers
    ,
    My friend Salem was sipping a Champagne cocktail outside an Asheville bistro when the ladies at the next table stopped their conversation to ask about the…
  • 20140717_095228_0.jpg
    WFAEats
    Confessions of a “Tales” Virgin
    As a part-time bartender, full-time cocktail evangelist and newly minted drinks writer, I thought it was my duty to go and finally experience Tales of the…
  • tupelo_honey_cocktail_2.jpg
    WFAEats
    Here’s Your Chance To “Mix it Up”
    Amy Rogers
    ,
    Do you envy your friends who serve fun and fabulous cocktails? Now you can learn a few mixology tricks of your own. And you can help support good works in…
  • 220px-Cachaca.jpg
    WFAEats
    World Cup Cocktails
    Now that we have finally reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, the finalists will be determined this week, and we should all be prepared to plan our…
  • 3902117164_92d3c494f9_z.jpg
    WFAEats
    The Old Fashioned: A Jazz Age Cocktail
    At the stroke of midnight, on January 16th, 1920, America went dry. The 18th Amendment, known as the Volstead Act, prohibited the manufacture, sale and…