college football

Will Healy made clear Wednesday that he wants to create excitement for UNC Charlotte football.“Where we’re sitting right here at one point in time will be…
Since it first opened, UNC Charlotte's football stadium has had a zero-waste initiative. That means almost no trash. Everything that can be … is recycled…
UNC Charlotte's football team is gaining momentum but fans can't help but think something is missing. The school recently announced plans to build a…
UNC Charlotte officially has a football team. The 49ers started their legacy with a 52-7 trouncing of the Campbell Camels on Saturday. The score was the…