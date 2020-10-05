-
NCDOT says it's months away from a deciding whether to act on consultant’s report on whether to cancel, revise or keep a contract to build toll lanes on…
-
NCDOT has hired an outside firm to review its $650 million contract to build toll lanes on I-77 north of Charlotte. At the same time, DOT also is asking…
-
North Carolina’s transportation secretary says he’s willing to renegotiate parts of the DOT’s contract with a private company to add toll lanes on I-77…
-
Regional leaders Wednesday night reaffirmed a policy of using toll lanes to expand highways in the Charlotte area. The vote by the Charlotte Regional…