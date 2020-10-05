-
The Trump administration will reject new applications while it undertakes a "comprehensive review" of DACA, a senior administration official said Tuesday during a call with reporters.
The U.S. District Court in Maryland orders the Trump administration to restore DACA fully and begin accepting new, first-time applicants.
It has been nearly a month since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood…
In an interview with Noticias Telemundo ,Trump makes a series of seemingly conflicting comments about his next steps.
Charlotte TalksMonday, June 22, 2020The celebration over the U.S. Supreme Court's DACA ruling might be short-lived. The president said he would renew his push to end the…
In June 2005, Eduardo Rivera crossed the U.S. border with his mother to escape a life-threatening situation in Honduras. On Wednesday, the south Charlotte…
Jessica Sanchez is 25 years old and has lived in Charlotte for most of her life. Her parents emigrated from Mexico when she was 11 months old because she…
Twenty-four-year-old Alejandro, who asked to not share his last name, is one of approximately 25,000 recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood…
The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear oral arguments next month in a case that could determine the fate of the nearly 700,000 individuals protected…
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Jessica Moreno-Caycho, a DACA recipient who is graduating this weekend from Virginia Commonwealth University. She chronicles her experience of uncertainty.