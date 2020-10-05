DavidsonNews.net

-
Superior Court Judge Osmand Smith III on Thursday denied a request by the anti-toll group Widen I-77 to delay the NCDOT’s I-77 widening project north of…
-
MOORESVILLE – Pine Lake Prep is preparing to expand again, by adding a new $4.5 million Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) building and…
-
The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s office has dropped assault charges against former Davidson College football quarterback JP Douglas, saying it…
-
Alumni Stadium at Davidson College has been alive with activity over the past few days, but surrounded by security guards shooing away passersby. That’s…
-
Davidson College’s long-rumored solar farm drew another step closer this week, when Cornelius-based solar firm O2 Energies filed an application with…
-
Lake Norman Marine Commissioners on Monday unanimously endorsed to Mecklenburg County’s plans to construct a public swimming beach at Ramsey Creek Park.…
-
A new piece of public art is generating curiosity and conversation in front of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Davidson. The metal sculpture “Homeless…
-
Lincoln County Commissioners on Monday rejected a proposed solar farm on 36 acres near Lake Norman in a vote that followed months of opposition from…
-
A recount at the Mecklenburg Board of Elections Thursday confirmed that Huntersville Mayor Jill Swain was re-elected on Nov. 5, defeating challenger and…
-
DENVER – A Chapel Hill company’s plan to build a 36-acre “solar farm” in eastern Lincoln County will be up for a public hearing Monday night at the…