The line outside UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball arena snaked around the building and down the street Sunday. It’s a familiar sight on game days. But the…
Charlotte Talks9:00, Thursday, February 19, 2015This weekend is the public memorial for legendary UNC-Chapel Hill basketball coach Dean Smith. We've been hearing many…
Charlotte Talks9:00 a.m., Monday, February 9, 2015When a fresh faced eager young coach took over the North Carolina Tarheel basketball team in 1961, nobody knew if Dean…
Remembrances are pouring in of the man who built North Carolina basketball: Dean Smith. Smith died Saturday night at the age of 83. From the…