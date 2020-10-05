Department of Environmental Quality

-
State environmental officials are investigating a sinkhole in a parking lot in Mooresville where coal ash was used as fill. The Department of…
North Carolina is appealing a federal decision to allow offshore seismic testing in advance of potential drilling for oil and gas. Last year, the state…
State regulators and environmentalists have reached an agreement with chemical maker Chemours that adds new requirements for preventing contamination of…
A judge in Wake County has approved a settlement between state environmental officials, environmental groups and Duke Energy that requires Duke to dig up…
The N.C. Division of Waste Management will hold a public meeting Monday night in Davidson to talk about how a former asbestos mill could be cleaned up and…
WILMINGTON — North Carolina's top environmental agency is accepting public comments about the regulation of a chemical pesticide used in log fumigation…
A big producer of wood pellets has agreed to install pollution controls at two pellet plants, in Richmond and Sampson counties.Maryland-based Enviva…
More than 200 people came to a public meeting in Gaston County Tuesday night to let state environmental officials know how they feel about coal ash at the…
Residents around some Duke Energy coal ash dumps have been urging North Carolina regulators this month to require Duke to dig up the ash and move it to…
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order to fight climate change that sets new goals for reducing the use of fossil fuels and promoting…