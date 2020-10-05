-
It looks like electric scooters have beaten out dockless bicycles in the race for users on Charlotte's streets. Lime said Thursday it has phased out its…
A pilot program allowing electric scooters on Charlotte streets is continuing through October, when city officials say they'll evaluate how it's working.…
The Charlotte City Council will discuss the pilot programs for dockless bikes and electric scooters at Monday’s council meeting just months after the…
One of four companies offering dockless bicycles in Charlotte as part of a city bike-sharing trial is pulling out. China-based ofo says it decided to…
Charlotte TalksMonday, July 30, 2018Dockless bicycles and scooters are everywhere. They're as popular as they are seemingly unregulated. Is free-range biking and…
Electric rental scooters are now legal in Charlotte. Three companies have gotten city permits to begin deploying scooters around uptown beginning Monday -…
There's a colorful addition to Charlotte's urban landscape. Since November, hundreds of orange, green and yellow rental bicycles have appeared on uptown…