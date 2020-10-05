-
The group of nearly 90 doctors leaving Atrium Health is rebranding itself as the Tryon Medical Partners. Formerly part of the Mecklenburg Medical Group,…
Boston-based Northeastern University is now offering a third doctoral degree program through its Charlotte campus. The UNC Board of Governors approved a…
Fifty-five South Carolina lawmakers have signed on to legislation that would prohibit health care providers from asking patients about gun ownership. At…
Charlotte TalksWe all have a story about a trip to the Emergency Room or know someone who does, but how much do we really know about emergency medicine? There is a…