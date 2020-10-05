Driver's Licenses

-
Some drivers in North Carolina can now renew their licenses without making a trip to the DMV. Governor McCrory’s office announced changes to the state’s…
-
Governor Pat McCrory was in Huntersville on Thursday for the opening of a new DMV office. During his visit, he announced that the written test will no…
-
If you've been to any DMV office recently, you may have seen the “Tax and Tag Together” posters. Starting July 1, state residents will receive one bill…
-
After more than a decade in operation, the state’s office for Latino Affairs has been closed by Governor Pat McCrory, upsetting advocates in the…
-
Monday was the first day immigrants who were granted deferred action status were eligible to receive their licenses in North Carolina. These are…