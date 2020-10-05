-
A state review of the Union County Department of Human Services has found numerous failures in the agency's operations over the last three years. Union…
The mayor of Indian Trail and his wife won’t be allowed to care for a foster child, and the reason has nothing to do with whether they can do the…
We now know more about the charges of abuse against a Union County couple accused of handcuffing a boy to their front porch with a dead chicken around his…
Social workers across the country are trading in their notepads for tablets. A handful of the state's counties have gone digital and now Cabarrus County…
Union County fired Wanda Larson on Friday, accusing the former supervisor with the Department of Social Services of “unacceptable personal conduct and…
The Union County Department of Social Services used a “bogus” interpretation of state law in dismissing a 2012 sheriff’s complaint against a top DSS…
Mecklenburg County residents who receive food stamps may experience some delays in getting that assistance over the next several months. The county is…
County Manager Harry Jones has upheld the firing of Mary Wilson, who oversaw Mecklenburg County’s Department of Social Services. That comes after an…