-
Eminent domain is one of the most powerful tools of government. It allows officials to force the sale of private property for what’s deemed the public…
-
When it comes to eminent domain, North Carolina is one of 13 states that allow its transportation department to effectively control private property that…
-
Charlotte TalksEminent domain is a tool that has been used for years by cities and states to appropriate private land for public use for things like roads, utilities and…
-
Eminent domain is one of the most powerful tools of government. It allows state and local governments to force the sale of private land for anything…
-
A standard real estate deal is based on a simple principle. A willing buyer and a willing seller agree on what both sides see as a fair price.But there…
-
A proposed amendment to North Carolina’s constitution seeks to restrict when state and local governments can seize private land. The amendment passed the…