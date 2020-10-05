-
Federal environmental officials say they've finished testing more than 100 additional properties around an old asbestos mill in Davidson. Only six --…
-
The EPA wants to relax rules that govern how companies like Duke Energy can dispose of coal ash, but the proposal has some environmental groups in North…
-
After Democrat Roy Cooper defeated Republican Governor Pat McCrory a year ago, state environmental secretary Donald van der Vaart gave up his office.…
-
A controversial former environmental official from Alabama is President Trump's pick to oversee the EPA in the Southeast. Trey Glenn was named…
-
President Donald Trump has issued a lot of orders in his first week, and he's already putting his mark on the office. It's mostly big-picture policy…
-
The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights says coal ash ponds and landfills disproportionately affect poor and minority communities across the U.S. But that’s…
-
State environmental officials are suing the federal EPA again, this time over North Carolina’s possible inclusion on a list of states that contribute to…
-
North Carolina is continuing to fight new EPA rules that limit carbon emissions from power plants. Gov. Pat McCrory's office said Wednesday night the…
-
The North Carolina Senate does not like the Obama administration’s sweeping new rule to limit carbon emissions from power plants. The Senate voted…
-
Republican administrations across the country have opposed the Obama administration’s plan to regulate carbon emissions since it was first announced, and…