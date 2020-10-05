executive order immigration

-
Muslims and immigrant advocates in North Carolina reacted with dismay Tuesday to news that the U.S. Supreme Court upheld President Trump's executive order…
-
Ever since President Donald Trump's executive orders in January, immigration officials have insisted that when it comes to enforcement, it's business as…
-
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Department is one of just 37 agencies to participate in a federal program known as 287(g). It allows deputies to take…
-
Immigrant communities nationwide and in Charlotte staged “A Day Without Immigrants” Thursday. They’re protesting a wave of recent arrests by U.S.…
-
Federal immigration agents have arrested more than 680 people nationwide since last week, including more than 100 in the Carolinas, in the Trump…
-
North Carolina's attorney general is joining the legal fight over President Trump's executive action on immigration. Josh Stein, a Democrat, says his…
-
Congressional representatives from the Carolinas are mixed on President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. Trump has temporarily banned…
-
Advocates for refugees in North Carolina are expressing strong disapproval of President Trump's executive order that temporarily bars many immigrants…
-
Protests continued Sunday in Charlotte and other parts of the state against President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning citizens of seven…